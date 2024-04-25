Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £99,991.20 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($123,506.92).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.47 and a beta of 1.71.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.