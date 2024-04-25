Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £99,991.20 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($123,506.92).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

