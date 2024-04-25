Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Buys £14,200 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,539.53).
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 140 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73. The company has a market cap of £83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.83).
Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.
About Alpha Real Trust
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
