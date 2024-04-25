Insider Buying: Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Buys £14,200 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,539.53).

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON ARTL opened at GBX 140 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73. The company has a market cap of £83.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.83).

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.