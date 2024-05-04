Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

