Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £153.72 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Debbie Whittingham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($189.87).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.8 %

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 762.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.06. The firm has a market cap of £909.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,298.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDW. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.