LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

