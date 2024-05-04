Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.60.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. 1,196,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,130. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

