Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
NYSE AXTA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,191. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
