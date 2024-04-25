Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

