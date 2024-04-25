Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
CPS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.