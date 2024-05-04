U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

