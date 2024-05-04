Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $848,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $775,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $122.23. 5,020,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

