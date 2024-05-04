M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,462 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. 933,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.