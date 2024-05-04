Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 882,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

