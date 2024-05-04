Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their neutral rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 55.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

