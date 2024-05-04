ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

