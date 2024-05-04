iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 986,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

