Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 315 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 869,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

