Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.