Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 85,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 2,902,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

