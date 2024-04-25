SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

