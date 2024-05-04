Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.86. The company has a market cap of C$490.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of C$25.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1501502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Laurentian lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

