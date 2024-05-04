Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,940 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 2,251,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.