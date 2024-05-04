Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 7,409 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

