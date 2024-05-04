Amalgamated Bank Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,265,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,857. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

