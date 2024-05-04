Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$12.29. 58,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

