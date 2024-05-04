Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Tanger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger

Tanger Trading Down 1.9 %

Tanger Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 1,436,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.