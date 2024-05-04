Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,101 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.