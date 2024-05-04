AdvanSix Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 14.1 %

ASIX traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 378,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AdvanSix

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.