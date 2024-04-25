M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Christopher Paul Sweetland Buys 20,000 Shares

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Paul Sweetland acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($45,454.55).

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 184 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. M&C Saatchi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.28 ($2.31). The stock has a market cap of £224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,133.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.53.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.91%. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

