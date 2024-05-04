Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.51 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.
In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
