Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

