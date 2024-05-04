First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 10,804 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

GSK stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.