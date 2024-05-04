First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 10,902 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

