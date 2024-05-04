First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $63.79.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

