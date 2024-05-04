Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40-26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.
Flex Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of FLEX opened at $27.90 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
