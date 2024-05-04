Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 7,652 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,529. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

