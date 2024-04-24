Bfsg LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $412.86. The company had a trading volume of 656,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,423. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

