Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 3,446,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,138. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.