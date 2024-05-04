Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 902,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

