AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.49. 3,862,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.42. The company has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.