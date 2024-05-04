VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Shares Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.56. Approximately 5,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.