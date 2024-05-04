VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Shares Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.56. Approximately 5,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

