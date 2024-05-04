VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Shares Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.56. Approximately 5,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

