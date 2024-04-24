Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 2,651,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,950. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

