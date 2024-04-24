LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,244,000 after purchasing an additional 383,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,292,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,407,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,079. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

