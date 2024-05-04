Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Realty Income worth $127,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

