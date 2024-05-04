Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Fortinet worth $122,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

