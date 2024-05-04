Swiss National Bank Sells 34,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of DexCom worth $150,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

