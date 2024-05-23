Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $43.19 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 940,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $43,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

