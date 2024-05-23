Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

