MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 161,140 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 140,711 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $12,286,884.52.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

