Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,608 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.84% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

