Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,813,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $557.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.16. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.